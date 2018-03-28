Truck crashes into Springfield home, driver sent to the hospital

A truck has crashed into a home on Pomona Street in Springfield and we're learning that one person has been transported to the hospital from the crash scene.

Police and ambulance crews responded along with the Springfield Fire Department just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Our crew on scene has learned that the female driver of the truck was transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

Thankfully everyone made it out of the building okay, which is occupied by several families.

The truck appears to have crashed into the porch area of the home. No word yet on the extent of damage to the house itself, but a building inspector is on scene investigating.

Police have yellow tape up around the accident scene as well.

The Western Mass News crew says the multi-family home is located between Pomona, Scott and Alderman streets.

We're continuing to follow this developing story. As soon as more details come into the newsroom Western Mass News will provide an update. Tune to ABC40 starting at noon for a Live report from the scene.

