Man arrested after explosive device found at Deerfield business

One person is under arrest after an explosive device was found at a Franklin County business.

Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek Jr. said that emergency crews were called to TREW Stone on River Road Wednesday morning for a reported suspicious device.

Officers arrived and found the device, which appeared to be homemade and resembled a pipe bomb.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, noted that the device was located at an asphalt plant on the site of a quarry.

"The State Police Bomb Squad responded and confirmed that it was an explosive device and rendered it safe," Paciorek added.

As a result of an investigation, investigators have arrested a 46 year old Easthampton man on a charge of manufacturing an explosive, incendiary, or destructive device.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Greenfield District Court.

No injuries were reported and Paciorek noted that there is no danger to the public.

We have reached out to the company. They are not commenting at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

