State Police bomb squad responds to Deerfield business

The Mass. State Police bomb squad is on the scene of a situation unfolding at a Deerfield business.

There was a heavy police presence Wednesday morning at Trew Stone LLC on River Road in Deerfield.

Details are limited, but we can tell you the bomb squad was called to this scene earlier this morning.

We are told by police that no one was hurt and everyone is safe.

Right now, it is not clear what authorities are investigating.

The bomb squad had been on-scene for at least two hours.

We have reached out to the company. They are not commenting at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

