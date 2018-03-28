Police investigating shooting on Knox St. in Springfield

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that two people were shot shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday after an incident in the 0-100 block of Knox Street.

Walsh added that one of those victims tried to take themselves to the hospital, but ended up involved in a crash near the intersection of Chestnut and Liberty Streets.

Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center. Their conditions are not immediately known.

