Victim of deadly Wales crash identified

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a one-car crash in Wales.

Mass. State Police said that 34-year-old Crystal Fair-Judson of Wales died after the car she was driving crashed into a tree.

Troopers from the Sturbridge barracks were called to Stafford Road in Wales around 9 a.m. Tuesday for a reported crash.

When they arrived, they found a Toyota Camry that had gone off the road and hit a tree.

Fair-Judson was flown by medical helicopter to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger, a 31 year old man from Wales, was taken to the hospital after the crash. State Police noted Wednesday that they believe he has left the hospital, but they do not have an update on his condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

