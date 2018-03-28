2 out of 3 men added to State Police most wanted list have ties to W.Mass

Pictured from Left to Right: Ramon Torres, Wilson Clay, Daniel Escalante (Image Courtesy: State Police)

Two out of three men who were recently added to the State Police most wanted list have ties to western Massachusetts.

State Police said 59-year-old Ramon Torres, 27-year-old Wilson Clay, and 42-year-old Daniel Escalante, are wanted for various crimes ranging from sexual assault, to allegedly being involved in shooting inside a gentleman's club in South Hadley.

According to State Police Media Relations, Torres is wanted for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults against a young child over a repeated period of time in Springfield.

Torres is described as being 5'10'' tall, and weighs approximately 107 pounds and has brown/gray hair with brown eyes. He was last known to be driving blue, two door 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck with a Massachusetts license plate number 431VE3.

State Police noted that Torres is originally from Puerto Rico and has contacts throughout the greater Springfield area.

Clay, who is also known as Wilson Leavell Clay, and X Bleau Davinci, is wanted by State Police for his alleged involvement in the shooting at Anthony's Gentlemen's Club in South Hadley on February 4.

State Police added that Clay and another suspect who is already in custody are suspected of shooting the victim in retaliation for a past homicide.

Clay is reportedly a member of the Sycamore Street Posse in Springfield, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

State Police said Clay is approximately 5'8'' tall, and weighs 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Esclante is reportedly wanted for allegedly committing multiple sexual assaults against a child/children over a repeated period of time in and around Malboro.

State Police noted Esclante's charges involve more than one victim and that he has been actively avoiding law enforcement.

Esclante also goes under Daniel Escalante-Sanchez, Daniel Sanchez Escalante, Gaerlen Escalante Sanchez, Gaerlen Daniel Escalante, Daniel Escalanto, Daniel Escalante, and Daniel Gaerlen Escalante.

The 42-year-old is described as Hispanic, is approximately 5'6'' tall, and weighs 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and has several tattoos.

Anyone who has information about any of these fugitives or their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-527-8837.

