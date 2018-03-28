West Springfield PD seek to identify alleged purse snatcher

The West Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in regards to a purse snatching incident that occurred last month.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department's Facebook page, the incident took place within a shopping center parking lot in February.

West Springfield Police said two of the pictures are prior to when the incident happened, and one is when the suspect allegedly used the victim's credit card. You can see those pictures by clicking here.

Further information about the incident was not provided.

Anyone who can identify the suspect can make an anonymous tip to Detective Brian Duffy as 413-263-3210 extension 235, or by texting SOLVE to 274647.

