Monson PD: Man arrested after challenging officers with large knife

Monson Police were able to quickly place a man under arrest after he allegedly challenged officers with a large knife on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Monson Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to a residence for a disturbance that involved a distraught individual.

When officers began interacting with the man, he reportedly had a large knife concealed behind his back and began challenging those officers.

Western Mass News was told one officer drew his firearm while the second officer deployed his taser.

Monson Police noted the taser immediately neutralized the threat that the individual was creating and allowed officers to quickly place him under arrest without further incident.

The suspect was charged with disorderly conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest. Police said he is currently being held on $10,000 bail.

Monson Police added that without the use of that taser, the use of deadly force would have likely been necessary.

