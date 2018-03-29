A damp end to the week, but staying mild

A seasonable day for late March with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. We’ve seen a few light showers around today and the chance for showers continues tonight.

Temperatures will slowly drop back to the 40s overnight with cloudy skies and areas of fog. Patchy drizzle and light, scattered showers will be around, but not much rain is expected overnight. An approaching cold front will bring likely showers for Friday morning.

A cold front will slowly move east through our area Friday. This will keep showers around through most of the morning, but by the early afternoon, the front should exit and we begin drying out. In the afternoon, winds shift northwest and pick up, helping to bring showers to an end. Temps climb to around 60 Friday in the valley with some sunshine before the day is done.

Clouds clear out Friday night and temps dip back to near freezing by Saturday morning. We’ve got a very nice start to the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 50s Saturday and abundant sunshine as high pressure builds into western Mass. Wind is looking fairly light and shifting southwest to bring in the milder air. A cold front is on the way for Sunday morning and will bring more clouds and a few spotty showers. Most of the wet weather should fizzle out with this front, but a few snow/rain showers could reach the Berkshires. Clouds will decrease Sunday and we get some sunshine for Easter, but wind will be blustery and temps only make it into the upper 40s.

Dry, cool weather continues to start off the week and our weather pattern stays on the cooler side through the following weekend. We turn more unsettled midweek with shower chances returning Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures are tricky Wednesday and will depend on the timing of a cold front, but even with a brief warmup, we will fall back to temps in the 40s for the end of the week.



