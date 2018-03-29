Dry start to Thursday; afternoon showers and downpours

Temperatures are starting off on the mild side this morning, along with dry conditions for the morning commute. Temperatures will rise into the middle 50s this afternoon with showers steadily increasing. In fact, a few showers are possibly as early as noon. The evening commute does look wet with some light to moderate showers possible.



The showers will lessen late as fog develops. Temperatures will remain pretty mild into Friday morning, only falling to the mid-to-upper 40s overnight.

Another round of showers arrives tomorrow, right in time for the morning commute. Some of these downpours may be light to moderate before seeing some gradual clearing in the afternoon. The wind will increase behind the front as temperatures rise to the low 60s in the afternoon. The quicker the clouds clear, the warmer the temperatures will get.



A cooler trend is likely for Easter weekend. Saturday will be dry with quite a bit of sunshine. A front will drop through overnight, bringing a few showers to the area for Sunday morning. If you plan on heading to sunrise service for Easter, pack an umbrella just in case you get caught under a shower.



April will begin a bit cool and unsettled as we are settled under a trough in the East. Temperatures may not get out of the 40s Monday, but we will have some sun to start the week. Our next front will bring in more clouds Tuesday, but not seeing much rain with it at this point. We turn a bit cooler again behind this front for mid-week.



