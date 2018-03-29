Easthampton man in court for pipe bomb found in Deerfield

An Easthampton man is set to be arraigned in court today after being accused of making a bomb found at a quarry in Deerfield.

While the man’s identity is still unknown at this time, we do know that he is 46-years old and lives in Easthampton.

He will have the chance to plead guilty or not guilty to making what appeared to be a homemade bomb.

The bomb was active at the time it was found by Massachusetts State Police.

It was found first by an employee at TREW Stone LLC, a quarry in Deerfield that is part of a family of manufacturing businesses.

The state police bomb squad were on scene quickly to disarm it.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The motive is still unclear as the investigation continues.

If found guilty, this man could face up to two and a half years in a house of corrections or up 20 years in prison. On top of that, he could be fined up to $25,000.

He is currently being held on $20,000 bail.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

