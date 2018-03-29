Suspect in Deerfield explosive device appears in court

An Easthampton man accused of making an explosive device that was found at a Deerfield business has appeared in court.

Nelson LaCaprucia, 46, of Easthampton was arraigned in Greenfield District Court on charges including manufacturing an explosive, incendiary, or destructive device.

Emergency personnel were called to TREW Stone on River Road in Deerfield Wednesday after an employee found a suspicious device.

Crews arrived and found what looked like a pipe bomb at an asphalt plant on the site of the quarry.

"The State Police Bomb Squad responded and confirmed that it was an explosive device and rendered it safe," Paciorek added.

No injuries were reported and Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek Jr. noted Wednesday that there is no danger to the public.

A not guilty plea was entered for LaCaprucia, who is currently being held and is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

