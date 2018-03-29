Westfield Police investigating death of man found unconscious

Westfield Police are investigating the death of a man found unconscious on the ground Wednesday morning.

Captain Michael McCabe said police received a call around 3:19 a.m. reporting that a body had been found behind a building on Elm Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 51-year old man who was unconscious, but alive.

Police said they attempted first-aid and were relieved by Westfield firefighters, who then transported the man to Baystate Noble Hospital.

McCabe said the man later died at the hospital.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time as police await the autopsy results.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

