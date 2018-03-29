Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

Police have provided an update on a shooting that occurred Wednesday in Springfield

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said Thursday that one of two people who were shot Wednesday afternoon on Knox Street has died.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, identified the deceased as 20-year-old Christopher Montgomery of Springfield.

The other victim, according to Walsh, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Three people - two men and a juvenile - were arrested following the shooting on firearms charges.

Two guns have also been confiscated.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's homicide unit.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

