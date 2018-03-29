Police investigating after body found at Amherst College

Authorities are investigating after the body of a dead male was found on the Amherst College campus.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that that body was found "early this morning" on-campus.

"The identity of the deceased male is still under investigation, and the official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," Carey added.

The case remains under investigation by Amherst Police, Amherst College Police, and troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.

