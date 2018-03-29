Springfield Rescue Mission prepping for annual Easter celebration

Preparations are now underway for a special Easter celebration at the Springfield Rescue Mission.

The organization began preparations Thursday for their annual Easter celebration on Saturday.

"If you're down and out, low on money, if you're homeless, if things aren't going well, something like this is so important to have in the community," said Springfield Rescue Mission's executive director Ron Willoughby.

Willoughby told Western Mass News that they serve hundreds of people in need in the community and the Easter holiday weekend is no exception.



"We're over 125 years old and we've been doing this a long time and our goal is to impact the community for the better and this is one way to do it," Willoughby added.

The Springfield Rescue Mission will be donating hundreds of Easter baskets to children on Saturday, but they'll be preparing even more meals.

"We're delighted to be able to do this for the public. We anticipate we'll do 600 meals that day," Willoughby explained.

Meals will be served starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mill Street location. Food donations are still being accepted - anything from vegetables to ingredients like butter.

Baskets can include Easter goodies, like candy or even small toys.

