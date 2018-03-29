Some concerned over question to appear on 2020 U.S. census

The debate over a citizenship question reappearing on U.S. census forms in 2020 has everyone talking.

Some think it will give an accurate count of the population, while others are concerned about the residual effects.

Are you a citizen of the United States? It’s a no-brainer for some, but whether you said yes or no, asking at all has been called offensive to others, and now that question will be back on the U.S. census come 2020.

"People should become citizens of the United States if they’re here," said David Hill of Greenfield.

The U.S. census counts every resident in America. Every 10 years, questionnaires go out by mail - the rest door-to-door - for families to answer.

The data determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, while helping distribute federal funding to local communities.

Accurate numbers ensure a fair representation for each state based on their population.

Now, the Trump administration is bringing the citizenship question back for the first since the 1950s.

Hill has filled out many census forms over the years. He told Western Mass News even if people leave the question blank, it will give the government a more accurate count then ever before.

“This will force them to be counted, and maybe we’ll get a better idea of how many aliens or different types of people are living in the area," Hill added.

Those against it said it will do no such thing, rather an inaccurate one. Remember, it’s only done once every 10 years, thus affecting state funding and House seats for the long hall.

“If people fear the questions, they won’t answer it. They’ll hide, it will knock numbers down.” butted to 45:17-19 “i don’t think we necessarily need the question," said Steve Hill of New York City.

President Trump has not been shy showing his support for the question, while Massachusetts will join 18 other states in filing a lawsuit against adding the question.

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement:

"The Census is supposed to count everyone. This is a blatant and illegal attempt by the Trump Administration to undermine that goal, which will result in an under-count of the population and threaten federal funding for our state and cities. We will sue to ensure a fair and accurate Census that counts the people of Massachusetts.”



The U.S. Census Bureau said that the 2010 census had the greatest participation in our nations history, with nearly 75 percent of houses returning their forms in the mail. So what will 2020 bring? Only time will tell.

