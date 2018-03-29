Crews responding to water main break in Chicopee

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Chicopee.

City officials said that that break is in the area of Broadway, Cochran, and Southwick Streets.

Residents are asked to call (413) 594-3557 with issues.

Motorists may see some delays through that area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

