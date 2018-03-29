State Police: 10-year-old girl and mother located safe

State Police report a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon is safe.

10-year-old Lydia Davis was reportedly with her mother who does not have legal custody of her, and was reported missing by her father.

Davis might have been picked up around 12 a.m. Tuesday by 35-year-old Theresa Beaudette, her mother, from another relative's house in Webster.

According to State Police, a well-being check that was conducted by Webster Police indicated that Davis and her mother were safe and both are in good health.

