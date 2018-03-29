Husband of Sen. Stan Rosenberg indicted on felony charges

The husband of former State Senate President Stanley Rosenberg of Amherst has been indicted on sexual assault and other charges.

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey's office said Thursday that a statewide grand jury has indicted 30-year-old Bryon Hefner of felony charges including five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, one count of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, and four counts of dissemination of a visual image of a nude or partially nude person.

“As a result of our joint investigation with DA Conley’s Office, today’s indictments on multiple felony charges send a clear message that we will not tolerate behavior of this kind. I want to thank the victims who have come forward and put their trust in us," Healey said in a statement.

The indictments allege that Hefner sexually assaulted one victim on three separate occasions in the Boston area

Authorities allege that in 2014, Hefner then sexually assaulted another victim and that in June 2016, exposed himself to that victim. He then also allegedly sexually assaulted a third victim in August 2016.

It's also alleged that Hefner obtained nude and semi-nude pictures of another victim without that person's knowledge and then sent or showed those pictures to four other people without the victim's consent.

"This joint investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of conduct that was not only inappropriate but criminal. No one, regardless of who they are or where they work, should have to endure the assaults and exploitation alleged in these indictments. We see every day that disclosing sexual assault can be the most difficult thing many survivors ever do. We know the facts specific to this case, with many of the parties working in politics and government, made it especially daunting for some to come forward. We will support them and protect their privacy to the greatest degree possible as we work with AG Healey’s office to hold the defendant accountable," said Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley in a statement.

Rosenberg released a statement Thursday, saying, "These are serious charges. They are now being handled by the judicial system. I have faith in that system and trust that it will adjudicate this case fairly."

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call (617) 963-2638.

Arraignment is scheduled for April 24 in Suffolk Superior Court.

