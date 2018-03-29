Connecticut trooper killed in crash with tractor-trailer

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) - A veteran Connecticut state trooper has been killed in a highway crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Trooper First Class Kevin Miller died in the accident on Interstate 84 in Tolland early Thursday afternoon. The governor ordered state and U.S. flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff until burial or memorial services are held.

Miller was a 19-year state police veteran who was assigned to Troop C in Tolland. He was the 22nd state trooper or auxiliary trooper killed in the line of duty since 1922. Another trooper, Danielle Miller, was killed in an off-duty accident in Wolcott in February. A state police spokeswoman says the two troopers were not related.

Authorities have not released details on the crash.

