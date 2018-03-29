Westfield Police seek to identify woman accused of using fake $100 bills

The Westfield Detective Bureau is asking for the public's help to identify a woman accused of using fake $100 bills at the Westfield Salvation Army.

A post on the Westfield Detective Bureau's Facebook page described the woman as having blonde hair, is short, wore a furry vest, and could be carrying a used zebra striped purse.

The Westfield Detective Bureau said the woman was making small purchases such as candy dishes in order to get real money as change.

Pictures of the fake $100 bills show they have pink outlined Chinese writing on the front and back.

Police are urging anyone who sees a fake $100 bill like the one posted on their Facebook page to not accept it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Edwards at 413-642-9388, or can send a private message to their Facebook page.

