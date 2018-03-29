Chicopee police arrest alleged erratic driver connected to multiple complaints

Chicopee police said they arrested a man who allegedly has a history of driving erratically through the Aldenville section of the city.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News residents made multiple complaints that the driver of a white Ford pickup truck would speed and do "burnouts" on Chapel Street and Providence Street.

The driver, who was identified as 40-year-old Frank Bruso was arrested Wednesday night after Chicopee police received two reports of him driving erratically on Chapel Street.

Wilk said officers first got a report of Bruso driving erratically in the area of 103 Chapel Street around 6 p.m.

When officers responded, they saw Bruso's pickup truck parked on Chapel Street. Around 7:05 p.m. is when police got another call about the pickup truck.

Officers saw Bruso in his white pickup truck pull out of a driveway on Chapel Street, and noticed the tail lights were out.

Wilk said as officers were following Bruso, he accelerated onto Merrimack Avenue and did not stop when police activated their lights.

Bruso eventually pulled over near 750 McKinstry Avenue where he admitted to police he was driving without a license, according to Wilk.

Wilk said their records indicated Bruso had a suspended license. Bruso's pickup truck was towed, and his repair plate was seized and turned over to the RMV for further action.

Bruso was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a lights violation, and misuse of a dealer/repair plate.

Wilk said Bruso was released on bail and was arraigned in court on Thursday.

