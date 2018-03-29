PD: Home on Wilson St. in Springfield hit with gunfire

Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Springfield after a home on Wilson Street was hit with gunfire, according to police.
Our crew on-scene said there were approximately six bullet holes that went into a home on 82 Wilson Street.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said there were no victims involved.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest on this story.
