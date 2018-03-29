PD: Home on Wilson St. in Springfield hit with gunfire - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

PD: Home on Wilson St. in Springfield hit with gunfire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Western Mass News is covering breaking news out of Springfield after a home on Wilson Street was hit with gunfire, according to police. 

Our crew on-scene said there were approximately six bullet holes that went into a home on 82 Wilson Street.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said there were no victims involved. 

