How Easter plants pose a hazard to your pets

Lilies are one of the most popular flowers at Easter.

If you have pets you may want to skip the lilies, and a few other flowers that might surprise you, as you prepare for the holiday weekend.



It turns out lilies can be toxic, even deadly for cats and cause serious problems for dogs as well.

"I think a lot of homeowners don't realize that lilies that you can buy at the grocery store, plant center, or home garden center, can be toxic for cats. It can cause kidney failure," said Hanna Orenstein with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.



Within an hour or two of ingesting any part of the lily, including its pollen, Orenstein said cats can become deathly ill.

Those signs include vomiting, lethargy, and a refusal to eat.



"If you see your animal around the plant and they're acting strangely better safe than sorry, contact your vet or contact your emergency vet if its after hours because you don't want to wait until morning," Orenstein noted.



She said symptoms can linger for a day or two which can include increased thirst and urination, vomiting, and oral ulcers.

Lilies aren't the only toxic plant. Orenstein said hyacinths and daffodils are also culprits.

Easter candy in shiny wrappers can also be very enticing as play toys for cats.



Orenstein told Western Mass News while cats are most at risk, holiday plants and chocolate can also cause serious issues for dogs as well.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a complete list of toxic plants to pets, on their website.

