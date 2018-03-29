Court documents show Deerfield explosive device suspect had problems at work

An Easthampton man who is allegedly connected to an explosive device found in a Deerfield business was arraigned in court on Thursday.

In Greenfield District Court, 46-year-old Nelson LaCaprucia pleaded not guilty to manufacturing an explosive, incendiary, or destructive device.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News showed LaCaprucia was not at work on Wednesday when the explosive device was found in his work station.

LaCaprucia appeared to have problems at work prior to the explosive device being found, according to those court documents.

When police arrived on the scene of the explosive devise at TREW Stone LLC. they spoke to LaCaprucia’s supervisor:

(His supervisor) explained that he had been having work problems with the employee that is assigned to the duties within that control station. He further explained that the employee, Mr. Nelson LaCaprucia called out sick

Police found LaCaprucia at his home on Pomeroy Place in Easthampton following the incident.

Western Mass News reached out to TREW Stone LLC. for a comment regarding LaCaprucia. The person answering the phone said it was a police matter and they had no comment.

LaCaprucia will appear back in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

