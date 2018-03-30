Foggy with morning showers; nice Easter weekend ahead - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

FORECAST

Foggy with morning showers; nice Easter weekend ahead

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Some showers and sprinkles will continue to move through western Mass for the first half of Friday. The dense fog will stick around until about 10a before seeing that dissipate. A warm front passed through overnight, keeping our temperatures very mild to start the day. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 50s to near 60 as the rain ends and a few rays of sunshine break out. 

Gradual clearing overnight will start our weekend with a ton of sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 50s, a few degrees above the average for this time of year. Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend and perfect for Easter Egg Hunts! 

A front will drop through overnight to kick off a few showers, but the timing of the rain looks to end right before sunrise services would begin. Most of Easter Sunday will be dry and fairly seasonable. 

Cooler-than-average weather is expected for the start of April. Along with that cool weather, it looks to be unsettled as well. Monday into Tuesday, there is a slight chance for some rain (and maybe a few snowflakes in the higher elevations). Another chance for rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. 

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.