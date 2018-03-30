State police investigate shooting incident in Springfield

Multiple state police cruisers responded to an accident last night after a pursuit and shooting led to a rollover in Springfield.

The cause of the pursuit is unknown at this time, but we do know that a portion of the highway was closed after the crash.

State police said the pursuit ended with shooting between two cars, eventually causing one car to roll over.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

Police are currently investigating this incident.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will share updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.