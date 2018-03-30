Crews responding to working fire in Three Rivers

Emergency crews are responding to a working fire in Three Rivers this morning.
The fire is reportedly in a structure off of Lariviere Avenue.
Crews from surrounding communities are responding to assist the Three Rivers Fire Department.
There are no road closures at this time.
Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will share updates as they become available.
