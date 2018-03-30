Police investigating homicide on Maple St. in Springfield

A large police presence has been reported on Maple Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 6:15 a.m. Friday, police were called to a parking lot on the 300 block of Maple Street.

"An adult male was found unresponsive underneath a vehicle and was declared deceased," Walsh explained.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The department's Major Crimes Unit has been on-scene for much of the morning.

No further information is available at this time.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will share updates as they become available.

