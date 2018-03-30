Police presence on Maple Street in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police presence on Maple Street in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A large police presence has been reported on Maple Street in Springfield.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation at a Maple Street address.

The Springfield Major Crimes Unit is on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will share updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.