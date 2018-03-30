Police presence on Maple Street in Springfield

A large police presence has been reported on Maple Street in Springfield.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation at a Maple Street address.

The Springfield Major Crimes Unit is on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will share updates as they become available.

