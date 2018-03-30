Custodian arrested after 'unusual modifications' found in Northampton High bathroom

A custodian has been arrested after “unusual structural modifications” were made to a Northampton High School bathroom.

In a letter home to parents, Supt, John Provost said that maintenance staff was fixing a leak when they discovered those "modifications" inside a girls bathroom on the first floor of the school.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper added late Friday night that those changes involved several holes that were in the ceiling of the bathroom.

"Because these unauthorized modifications raised concerns for student privacy, we immediately contacted the Northampton Police Department to investigate. We also reported the finding to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families," Provost added.

Police and school officials immediately began an investigation.

Kasper added that around 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers arrested Michael Kremensky, 22, of Florence on charges that include four counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Kremensky, according to police, has been a custodian at the school since August 2017. He was placed on leave by school officials shortly after the investigation into this incident began.

Parents of students at Northampton High School say they were disgusted after learning the news involving a girl’s bathroom in the school, which students told Western Mass News is located next to a custodian's closet.

"It appears there might have been someone spying on someone in the bathroom, so it's kind of disturbing," said parent David Sullivan.

That bathroom has been closed and will reopen once the investigation and repair are complete.

"We also inspected all other bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing areas at the high school. We found nothing out of the ordinary in any of those spaces," Provost explained.

Kasper noted that while many may have questions or concerns about the situation, authorities are not able to comment further while the case remains under investigation by Northampton Police and Northampton Public Schools.

"Our officers are working diligently to bring this case to its completion," Kasper said.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

