Northampton custodian placed on leave after 'unusual modifications' found in bathroom

A custodian is on paid leave following a discovery of what school officials call "unusual structural modifications" in a girl’s bathroom at Northampton High School.

School officials have been vague about what those structural modifications were to the girls bathroom, but parents at the school said that they are disgusted by the news.

Parents of students at Northampton High School are reacting to news of structural modifications to a girls bathroom, which students told Western Mass News is located next to a custodian's closet.

Today, one custodian on administrative leave.

"It appears there might have been someone spying on someone in the bathroom, so it's kind of disturbing," said parent David Sullivan.

In a letter home to parents, Supt, John Provost said that maintenance staff was fixing a leak when they discovered two "unusual structural modifications."

"Because these unauthorized modifications raised concerns for student privacy, we immediately contacted the Northampton Police Department to investigate. We also reported the finding to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families," Provost added.



The letter obtained by Western Mass News said that the bathroom has been closed and will reopen once the investigation and repair are complete.



"We also inspected all other bathroom, locker rooms, and changing areas at the high school. We found nothing out of the ordinary in any of those spaces," Provost explained.

Provost also noted, "While the police look into potential criminal matters, the district has launched a parallel workplace investigation and placed a custodian on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

Something parents said is the right thing to do.

"I mean protecting our kids any way we can is what we should be doing at this time," Sullivan added.

School officials have not shared the name of the custodian who is on leave and police said that so far, no arrests have been made, but that they are investigating this incident.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

