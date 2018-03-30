'Unusual modifications' to Northampton High bathroom under investigation

Police in Northampton are investigating structural changes were made to a school bathroom.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge told Western Mass News that staff at Northampton High School recently discovered two "unusual structural modifications" made to the girls bathroom on the first floor.

In a letter to the school community, Northampton School Supt. John Provost explained that those changes were found while maintenance crews worked to repair a leak.

"Because these unauthorized modifications raised concerns for student privacy, we immediately contacted the Northampton Police Department to investigate. We also reported the finding to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families," Provost added.

Additional information as to the nature of those modifications has not been released.

That bathroom has been closed and will reopen once the investigation and repair are complete.

Officials also checked all the other bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing areas in the high school and nothing unusual was found in those areas.

"While the police look into potential criminal matters, the district has launched a parallel workplace investigation and placed a custodian on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation," Provost explained in the latter.

Cartledge noted that there have not been arrests in the case.

