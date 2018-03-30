Officials identify body found on Amherst College campus

Authorities have identified a body found Thursday on the Amherst College campus.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that that body is of 20-year-old Christopher Collins.

Amherst College spokesperson Sandy Genelius said that Collins was a member of the class of 2020.

Collins's body was discovered by an Amherst College grounds crew near Morris Pratt and Arms Music Center early yesterday morning.

"No foul play is suspected" in regards to the incident and that "there are no concerns for public safety," according to Carey.

The college is providing counseling services for students and staff.

