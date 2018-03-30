Chance for a few showers this afternoon. A mainly dry Easter weekend on the way

The threat for some showers will linger as we head into the afternoon as a cold front will slowly push through the region. It will still be rather mild this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 50s to around 60, especially if we can work in some breaks of sunshine later this afternoon.

Gradual clearing overnight will start our weekend with a ton of sunshine. It will be a chilly night tonight with lows dropping back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 50s, a few degrees above the average for this time of year. Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend and perfect for Easter Egg Hunts!



A front will drop through overnight to kick off a few showers, but the timing of the rain looks to end right before sunrise services would begin. Most of Easter Sunday will be dry and fairly seasonable.



Cooler-than-average weather is expected for the start of April. Along with that cool weather, it looks to be unsettled as well. Monday into Tuesday, there is a slight chance for some rain (and maybe a few snowflakes in the higher elevations). Another chance for rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.

