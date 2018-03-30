Local stores busy ahead of the holiday weekend

Today marks Good Friday for Christians.

Many folks in western Massachusetts and around the world are observing the Christian holy day with prayers, hymns, and messages of peace.

In Springfield, many are participating with the Stations of the Cross starting at 1 p.m.

The annual observance will gather believers outside the Church of the Blessed Sacrament with a powerful reenactment.

Hundreds are packing the streets on this rainy day, taking part in the Easter weekend tradition.

Also on this Good Friday afternoon, local stores are seeing a rush of customers ahead of the holiday weekend.

Bernat's Polish Meat Shop was a hot spot today.

Dozens of people packed into the shop to get their traditional baked goods, meat pies, and all other holiday treats essential for the weekend ahead!

Even police were present at the shop today to keep traffic moving.

