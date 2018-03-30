Police investigating shots fired incident in Chicopee

Police in Chicopee are investigating a shots fired incident.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that shots were fired from a vehicle in the area of East Main Street and Carew Street.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire.

The car then fled the scene and into Aldenville, then into Holyoke.

Chicopee Police, along with State Police and Holyoke Police, continue searching for that vehicle.

