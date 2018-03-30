Hundreds line Springfield streets for Stations of the Cross

Today marks a somber holy day for Christians across the globe.

Good Friday was observed in Springfield by taking the Stations of the Cross to the streets.

Wearing a crown of thorns, a centurion beats the man believers say is the saver of all souls.

As a crowd watches the son of God executed, actors in this Passion performance take their message to the streets of Springfield.

Nilda Resto has been directing the performance for decades.



"This has been in our family and it's our culture. We've been doing it every year...And i love to do it," Resto explained.



This year, they are welcoming some new faces to their portrayal.

"It's really important to me because as we walk through the streets, people who don't go to church can see what we do," said David Garib who portrayed Jesus.

Hundreds of people are moving through the streets in observance of the Good Friday tradition.

This has been going on for decades and many of the participants, "my mother did it when she was small, and I did it and all the family," Resto added.



The Blessed Sacrament Church brings the entire congregation together to spread their message as the parish continues their holy week observance.

"It's an important story to tell because Jesus really did everything for us and he sacrificed his life for us," said Logan Resto.

