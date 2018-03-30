RMV system upgrades causing glitches at driving schools

The Registry of Motor Vehicles was closed for three days last week, updating its computer system in hopes of making it faster in person and online.

We reported on long lines and some issues with the new system Monday at the RMV in Springfield.

There will be new requirements for driver's licenses beginning in 2020.

As with any changes, comes some glitches in the system.

This is what's happening to some driving schools.

We spoke with student driver, Christian Cotto.

"I’ve been trying to get it for a while because I just recently got a car," Cotto told us.

It's a rite of passage for many teenagers, finally being able to get behind the wheel and drive a car for the very first time.

"I’ve been doing all my classes in a whole week, it was really easy," Cotto said.

However, the new computer upgrades within the RMV’s system are causing glitches with driving schools, specifically scheduling road tests.

Paul Santos is the owner of United Driving School in Springfield.

"I’ve been adding people to the list for road tests,” Santos told us. “We do alternative road tests for people on the weekend and I’ve found some non-American born people who have been applying for the road test and people who owe money and are not showing up in the system."

He told us his school has yet to see too many problems but he knows anytime things change, there’s a grace period until all the kinks are worked out.

"There's glitches from our part, there's glitches from their part but I think once things are put into place it will be much better doing business with the registry and much smoother," Santos said.

In anticipation of these changes, Santos created an app called ‘Roadtime App’ a few years ago, hoping to streamline the process for teens getting their license.

"It allows us to upload and communicate with the registry quickly. Our driving school right now is paperless,” Santos told us. “Everything is right on the spot. The student finishes driving, it uploads the information to the profile, parents can log on anytime."

Western Mass News has reached out to the Registry of Motor Vehicles but have not heard back as of yet.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.