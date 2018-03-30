Police investigating possible threat at North Adams school - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police investigating possible threat at North Adams school

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An investigation is underway after a possible threat was made to a Berkshire County school.

North Adams Police Sgt. James Burdick told Western Mass News that around 6:45 a.m. today. police received a call from the principal of McCann Technical School about a possible threat made towards the school.

Information regarding the nature of that threat is not immediately available.

Burdick noted that the case involves a juvenile and that an officer was at the school Friday morning as a presence in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

