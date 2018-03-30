Man accused of misleading police in West Brookfield case is convicted arsonist

New details are emerging about the man accused of misleading police in their investigation of the murders of a mother and three kids in West Brookfield.

Sgt. Joel Davis with the Maine State Fire Marshal's office told Western Mass News that 31-year-old Mathew Locke was convicted of arson in that state.

The agency noted that Locke set a mobile home on fire back in 2010 and pleaded guilty to arson.

In Massachusetts, Locke is accused of lying to police, allegedly telling them members of a gang were to blame for the murders of Sara Bermudez and three children - Madison, 8, James, 6, and Michael, 2 - earlier this month.

Locke is related to the family.

To be clear, no arrests have been made in connection with the murders.

