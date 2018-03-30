Springfield man accused of shooting at driver who had a child in the car

A Springfield man allegedly shot at another driver who had his 5-year-old son in the car during a road rage incident in Chicopee Friday afternoon, according to police.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News 28-year-old Dwayne Howlette was arrested in Holyoke a short time after the incident.

According to Wilk, the victim told police this began as a road rage incident while he was driving on East Main Street in Chicopee around 2 p.m.

At one point Howlette allegedly took his arm out of the window and fired a gunshot at the other driver who stated he had his 5-year-old son in the car.

Luckily, the driver was able to avoid being hit and no injuries were reported.

From there, Howlette led police officers on a pursuit after he fled the area and drove from East Main Street on to the Deady Bridge, then on to Grattan Street.

Howlette continued to avoid police as he traveled onto I-391 towards Holyoke.

Wilk said Howlette was able to evade police in Holyoke. A short time after the pursuit, a State Police Trooper saw Howlette walking on Main Street in Holyoke.

That Trooper stopped Howlette and noticed he had a set of Honda keys with him. Further investigation revealed Howlette's keys opened the Honda connected to the pursuit.

Howlette was taken into custody and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for a police officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, fail to stop for a red light, and speeding.

Wilk noted detectives requested a $50,000 bail, and Howlette is currently being held on a $5,000 bail, and additional charges are pending as this is an active investigation.

