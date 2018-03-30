Hofbrauhaus booked with reservations before closing for good

After 83 years, the Hofbrauhaus in West Springfield is closing its doors at the end of the day Easter Sunday.

This weekend has many stopping by for one last chance to say fare well as reservations are booked and they are not accepting walk-ins.

With it's delicious German cuisine, the restaurant was quick to become a local favorite for those like Gail Hiller.

While she's lived in Springfield for many years, Friday night was the first time she went to the Hobrauhaus.

"I'm of German descent and always wanted to come here but never did friends who come here a lot said before they close lets go," said Hiller.



Hofbrauhaus owners Liz and Joe Stephens released a statement about the closing which reads:

“We thank everyone for their patronage and support over the years, but we are ready to move on and make some big, wonderful, exciting and maybe a little scary changes in our lives. We will be exploring our options in the coming months and will keep you all posted when we have more "important news" to share."

There is also going to be a huge memorabilia sale on April 14 and April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1105 Main Street in West Springfield.

Items for sale include, artwork, steins, various antiques, furniture, glassware, and serving platters. They will be accepting cash and credit cards.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.