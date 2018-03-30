Pittsfield PD seek to find suspect connected to break-in at home of deceased resident

Pittsfield Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect connected to a breaking and entering at a home of a recently deceased resident.

According to a post on the Pittsfield Police Department's Facebook page, the suspect stole a few items, including an antique scale.

Police said the antique scale has been in the family for many generations, and that they are hopeful by sharing the picture on social media it will help them find it.

Anyone who has information on the incident, the whereabouts of the family heirloom to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

