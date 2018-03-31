Western Mass Brews: Abandoned Building Brewery in Easthampton

For this week's Western Mass Brews we are taking a trip to highlight one of the breweries that first planted the craft beer flag in Easthampton.

Just off of Pleasant Street you'll find inside an old mill building Belgian and American ales on tap at Abandoned Building Brewery.

What was once a space dedicated to creating plastic bags, transformed 4 years ago into the aptly titled Abandoned Building Brewery.

"He actually had the name before the place he had his idea of what he wanted to do and found a place that fit it," Mike Thomas told Western Mass News.

In 2013 Matt Tarlecki brought his brewing knowledge to Easthampton and set up shop. Inside this space you can check out the brewery equipment from one of their cozy couches.

"We have people say wow this is like a giant living room because it's comfortable," Thomas says.

There is a lot of beer on tap, with a focus on certain styles:

"Belgian Style Abbey Ales and American style ales we don't do any lagers we let other guys take that niche," notes Bryan Provost, Assistant Brewer.

Their flights show the range, as Mike points out, just some of the selection that was available when we stopped by:

"We have dirty girl right here which is our IPA it's our best seller," Mike notes.

"Then we have our nightshade stout which as I mentioned is really nice and smooth well balanced."

There are also some seasonals:

"We have our Irish Red Ale that we did for St. Patrick's Day so that is the second time we brewed this beer," says Provost.

Including the Farm Rye to Trail Ale

"That's a Rogan style German recipe used it's a collaboration with Valley Malt in Hadley and Beerology in Northampton," the assistant brewer adds.

In a few weeks time on May 12th the brewery will celebrate it's 4 years of operation from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a big party in their parking lot.

They usually pull in a crowd from 400 to 500 people for their annual party.

With the return of warmer weather will also mark the return of food truck Fridays:

"Weekly food truck Friday similar to anniversary party, 4 food trucks, 2 dessert carts and a live band outside."

You can find their beers outside of the taproom across the state, with over 100 accounts in western Mass. and Night Shift distributing their brews to Worcester, Boston with hopes to soon expand to the Cape.

