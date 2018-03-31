Driver arrested for OUI in Springfield crash that sent 3 people to the hospital

Springfield police made an OUI arrest overnight after being called to the scene of a crash that sent 3 people to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Sgt. Edward Seder confirmed with Western Mass News that it was a two car accident in the area of Worthington and Armory streets.

Police have not released the identity of the person arrested for driving under the influence.

The 3 people taken to the hospital did not suffer any serious injuries, we're told.

Our crew who went to the scene spotted front end damage to both of the vehicles.

Further details about the crash weren't immediately available.

