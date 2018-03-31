Springfield man facing new animal cruelty charges

A Springfield man convicted of animal cruelty last year, is facing new animal cruelty charges this week.

Russell Corby was on probation, we're told, when the new charges against him were brought forth.

Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control Supervisor, Hannah Orenstein says in the latest case against Corby, they found multiple cats in and around his property that were not doing well. This was in the area of Switzer Avenue.

Orenstein also alleges that Corby did identify the cats they found, as his.

TJO Representative, Pam Peebles, told Western Mass News an inspection was done earlier this month on the property.

"7 new cats found, 1 of them euthanized because of the condition.The others, 4 had to have eyes removed, due to severe disease," Peebles told us.

She said the cats had dental disease and parasites.

"On Monday new charges were brought against him by the MSPCA. There was a hearing for a parole violation from the last charges, and new charges brought Monday," Peebles explained.

Two kittens located inside the home, are being allowed to remain on the condition that Corby spays them, Orenstein says.

"We're hoping he'll surrender the 2 kittens before his next court date. As well as the adult cats so we don't have to keep them for the duration for the next trial...overall there was just a lack of care," Orenstein told Western Mass News.

According to TJO, Corby's next court date is scheduled for May 7th.

