Springfield Police: 4 arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine

Four people have been arrested for allegedly trafficking in Cocaine after police say they found thousands in cash, a weapon, and drugs during a single narcotics investigation.

But it wasn't all at the same spot that the arrests were made.

Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department, says there was a search warrant.

Latoya Smith, 32, from Indian Orchard, and Andres Candelario, 41, from Treetop Avenue, were taken into custody after allegedly trying to strike a police vehicle.

"...(They) were in a car and caused a crash trying to hit an undercover car," explained Walsh.

The pair were eventually caught by police, we're told.

Smith now facing 4 charges including Trafficking Cocaine, Failure to Stop, Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (car) and Reckless Operations of a Motor Vehicle.

Candelario is facing Cocaine Trafficking charges, police say.

The other two suspects, an Anthony Green from Berkshire Avenue, and Latasha Downie, 27, from Hickory Street, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at 195 Hickory St. ...the same address Downie resides at.

Both Green and Downie face multiple charges including Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws, Improper Storage of a Firearm, and Firearm in a Felony.

In all, police say that the Springfield Narcotics Unit seized thousands in cash and more.

"...Close to $20,000 in cash, a shotgun, 169 grams of powder cocaine & 89 grams of crack-cocaine," Walsh confirmed on the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page.

Further details about the investigation were not released Saturday.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.