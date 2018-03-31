Increasing clouds and breezy tonight. A few showers possible Easter morning

It was a beautiful afternoon to start off the weekend. Overall it's looking like a mainly dry Easter Sunday though a cold front may bring a shower to parts of the area early tomorrow morning. A more unsettled weather pattern is setting up for the middle of next week.

Clouds move back in tonight ahead of another cold front. With this front, most of the precip will swing to our north or fizzle out. Can't rule out a stray rain or mountain snow shower early Sunday morning near sunrise. Temps should be above freezing for everyone Sunday morning with patchy clouds and a gusty breeze. Skies clear out Sunday mid-morning and we have a decent day on tap with highs near 50. It will be blustery throughout the day with gusts to 25-30mph.

A quick-moving low will be passing to our south Sunday night through Monday morning. This low will bring in more clouds and a low chance for light rain or snow Monday morning as it passes by. Right now, most of this would miss us in western Mass, but if it tracks farther north, we could have some travel issues to deal with. Skies clear out again Monday and temps return to the upper 40s.

Yet another system is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon showers Tuesday and possibly a few wet snowflakes in the hills. We warm up Wednesday ahead of a cold front with highs nearing the middle 50s with rain. We turn blustery and colder behind the front for Wednesday night and Thursday.

